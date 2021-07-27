Swastika Found Carved in Elevator at State Department HQ
An elevator near the office of the State Department’s special envoy to combat antisemitism was found with a swastika carved into the door Monday. The incident is being investigated by the Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the hate symbol has reportedly been removed. “Hate has no place here at the State Department,” read a notice to employees from the Office of the undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment. In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the symbol reminds the country that “antisemitism isn’t a relic of the past. It’s still a force in the world, including close to home.” Both State employees and contractors have access to the building located in Foggy Bottom, D.C.