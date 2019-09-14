CHEAT SHEET
Swastika Found in Department of Homeland Security Building: CNN
A hand-drawn swastika was found inside a Department of Homeland Security building on Friday afternoon, CNN reports. The symbol was reportedly found on the third floor of one of the department's buildings in D.C. In an email, Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy wrote that there was “no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate.” Murphy also said the department was taking steps to remedy the issue, with the symbol being removed, staffers and cleaning personnel asked about “suspicious” activity, and the DHS' inspector general notified. One employee accidentally hit reply-all while responding to Murphy’s email, calling the situation “insanity” before writing, “As if leadership really cares.” Murphy responded to the employee with “I do care” in another reply-all email.