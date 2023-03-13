CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Swastikas Drawn on Door of Jewish Student’s Stanford Dorm Room

    HORRIFIC

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    An overhead view of Stanford’s campus.

    Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

    Multiple swastikas and an image resembling Adolf Hitler were discovered drawn on the door of a Jewish student’s dorm room at Stanford University on Friday. The university is investigating the incident as a hate crime. It’s the third time in the last month the university has discovered racist or antisemitic vandalism on campus. On Feb. 28, the N-word, the letters KKK, and multiple swastikas were found scratched into a men’s bathroom. Days later, another swastika with the letters KKK surrounding it was found scratched into a different university bathroom. The school said those incidents “do not seem to be related” to the potential hate crime.

    Read it at NBC News