Three Injured as Quran-Burning Demonstration Sets off Riots in Sweden
A far-right politician known for having burned the Quran in public set off a wave of riots across Sweden by counter-protesters angered at the desecration of the Islamic holy book. Forty people were arrested in fierce riots in several Swedish cities after the Danish-Swedish right-winger Rasmus Paludan announced planned demonstrations over the Easter weekend. According to BBC News, Paludan “says he has burned a copy of Islam’s holy book and wants to do so again.” Three people were injured in the city of Norrkoping after police fired warning shots at demonstrators. All three were being treated at hospitals and had been placed under arrest, police said. Paludan, who is active in both Denmark and Sweden, did not show up at the planned protest in Norrkoping.