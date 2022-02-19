Sweden Royalty Deny Rumors of Divorce in Rare Statement
'SPECULATION'
In a rare statement posted to social media, Sweden's royalty denied “completely unfounded” rumors that Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria were considering ending their marriage. “It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumors about our private relationship,” the couple wrote. “Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce.” The unusual public remark was billed as a way for the couple to “protect” their family. “Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely unfounded.” Victoria, the daughter of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, married Daniel in 2010. The couple have two children Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five.