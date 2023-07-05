Swedish Authorities Charge Greta Thunberg With the Crime of Disobeying Cops

Read it at Associated Press
Greta Thunberg is facing a charge of obedience to law enforcement connected to a protest in Sweden. Authorities arrested the famed Swedish climate activist and others during a June 19 demonstration at a port in Malmö, during which the protesters disrupted oil traffic, local media reported. Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday announced they charged a young woman—later identified as Thunberg—because she “refused to comply with police orders” during the port protest, according to the Associated Press. The crime is typically punished with fines.