    Swedish Authorities Charge Greta Thunberg With the Crime of Disobeying Cops

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Greta Thunberg was arrested and charged with disobeying police for a protest in the Swedish city of Malmö

    Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Greta Thunberg is facing a charge of obedience to law enforcement connected to a protest in Sweden. Authorities arrested the famed Swedish climate activist and others during a June 19 demonstration at a port in Malmö, during which the protesters disrupted oil traffic, local media reported. Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday announced they charged a young woman—later identified as Thunberg—because she “refused to comply with police orders” during the port protest, according to the Associated Press. The crime is typically punished with fines.

