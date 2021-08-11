Swedish Authorities Open Investigation Into Rape Claims Against Joel Kinnaman
Swedish authorities reportedly said Wednesday that they are investigating rape allegations made against actor Joel Kinnaman. Model Gabriella Magnusson claimed on Instagram over the weekend that the Suicide Squad actor raped her twice and then tried to silence her. Kinnaman has repeatedly denied her claims, saying she threatened to extort him after they had a consensual sexual relationship. The actor has secured a restraining order against Magnusson. “Recently, Bella resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me, including I had sex against her will,” Kinnaman said in a statement on Instagram. “She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others.” He has filed a police report against the model in Sweden, according to his spokesperson, who told TMZ that Kinnaman is working with Swedish police “to clear his name.”