Swedish DJ Avicii Dead at 28

Tim Bergling, the DJ and producer best known by his stage name Avicii, died Friday afternoon in Oman, Variety reported. He was 28 years old. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii” the artist’s rep said in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” The Swedish DJ scored a massive crossover folk-electronica U.S. hit in 2013 with “Wake Me Up,” before retiring from touring in 2016.