Swedish Embassy in Iraq Torched in Response to Quran Burnings
DIPLOMATIC CRISIS
Hundreds of protesters stormed into the Swedish embassy in Iraq and set it on fire early Thursday in a furious protest of plans for another Quran burning in Stockholm. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the embassy staff were safe, but accused the Iraqi authorities of failing in their duty to protect the site in accordance with the Vienna Convention. The Iraqi government condemned the mob’s actions but also threatened to cut off diplomatic ties with Sweden if another Quran burning takes place. Protests previously erupted outside the embassy in Baghdad after an Iraqi man burnt the holy text outside a mosque in Sweden in June. Before the embassy was stormed, Swedish authorities had granted permission for another Quran burning to take place on Thursday. Local reports suggest that the protest in Stockholm could still be allowed to go ahead.