Swedish Geneticist Scoops Nobel Prize for Neanderthal Revelations
‘GROUNDBREAKING DISCOVERIES’
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine Monday for his discoveries about human evolution and the genomes of extinct hominins including Neanderthals, the Nobel committee said. Using state of the art techniques, Paabo and his team helped to illuminate what makes our modern genetic makeup distinct from earlier humans. Using DNA extracted from a finger bone found in a cave in Siberia, Paabo’s work also led to the recognition of a new species of ancient human called Denisovans—a revelation which Nobel Committee Chair Anna Wedell called a “sensational discovery.” “Svante Paabo’s groundbreaking discoveries allow us to address one of the most fundamental questions of all: what makes us unique?” Wedell added.