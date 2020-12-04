Swedish Mom Alleged to Have Locked Up Son for 28 Years Committed No Crime, Police Say
ACTUALLY, IT’S FINE
A Swedish woman in her 70s who was alleged to have kept her son locked in his room for as long as 28 years is no longer suspected of a crime, authorities said Thursday. The 40-something man’s sister found him in a “rotten” room in their mother’s apartment full of “urine, dirt and dust,” with his body covered with sores and missing most of his teeth. He was reportedly barely able to speak. The door to the room was unlocked, she said. Swedish prosecutors said, “We have not been able to find any evidence that any crime has been committed by the [mother].” Police had held her on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm. Prosecutors told Swedish media that the man’s injuries were the result of sickness rather than intentional harm.