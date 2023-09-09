The Key to a Quality Night’s Sleep Rests in This Plant-Based Down Fill Pillow
PILLOW TALK
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting a good night’s sleep is dependent on a lot of factors, from lifestyle to environment, but a comfortable pillow and fluffy blanket never hurt. Finding the right pillow to suit your sleeping style and personal preferences is surprisingly difficult, but Sweet ZZZ’s has a few options to choose from, including its highly-rated Plant-Based Down-Fill Pillow. Made from sustainable, plant-based down, the pillow has three comfortable layers with plush down in the outer layer and firm plush in the inner. Not only will you have the ultimate pressure relief and comfort from the soft down as soon as your head hits the pillow, but you’ll also get added support from the firm interior. Plus, it’s suitable for all types of sleepers, whether you lay on your neck, back, or side.
Sweet ZZZ Plant-Based Down Fill Pillow
Down from $145
This best-selling pillow is also beneficial for hot sleepers thanks to its cooling cotton cover, so you’ll never have to struggle to find that cool spot ever again. Now that you’re dreaming of this pillow, head on over to Sweet ZZZ’s and add it to your cart in either standard or king size and a high profile (seven inches) or low file (five inches) style.
