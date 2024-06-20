Swiftie Just Stop Oil Climate Activists Come for Taylor’s Jet—and Miss
WRONG TARGETS
A Just Stop Oil climate activist arrested Thursday for vandalizing two jets—one of which she apparently believed was Taylor Swift’s—was once a Swiftie who met Swift backstage in 2015 during her 1989 album tour, the Daily Mail reported. Jennifer Kowalski and fellow activist Cole Macdonald cut through a fence at London’s Stansted Airport to reach a private airstrip where they believed Swift’s Falcon 7x Jet had flown in the previous night, according to The Independent. The pair, wearing Just Stop Oil shirts, then sprayed orange paint across two jets. The airport, however, denied Swift’s jet had landed there. The group said in a statement explaining the stunt that it believes the wealth gap between the poor and the rich has created “two worlds.” “Billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other [world], where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions,” the group said. “Billionaires are not untouchable, climate breakdown will affect every single one of us.” Swift’s jet has been a point of contention for many fans.