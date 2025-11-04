Swifties Rage at Trump for Hijacking Singer’s Latest Song

Cheat Sheet
FBI Arrests Two Men Over Harvard Medical School Explosion
BREAKTHROUGH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.04.25 1:16PM EST 
A general view of the exterior of Gordon Hall on April 16, 2025, at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA.
A general view of the exterior of Gordon Hall on April 16, 2025, at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two Massachusetts men are in custody following an explosion that shook Harvard University’s medical campus early Saturday morning. Authorities had been searching for two individuals seen running from the Goldenson Building, which houses the school’s neuroscience research labs, moments after the blast. Surveillance footage circulated by investigators showed one person wearing a gray ski mask, and the other in a face mask and black hoodie. The explosion, which resulted in minimal damage and no injuries, is thought to have been “intentional,” feds say. Officials have not yet disclosed the names of the two men detained Tuesday. Harvard officials expressed relief that the situation was contained quickly and emphasized the campus remains secure. The blast comes amid a turbulent year for Harvard staff and students, who’ve found themselves at the forefront of the MAGA administration’s ongoing overhaul of higher education. University representatives have spent several months negotiating a substantive financial agreement aimed at reinstating full federal support for the school and resolving its continuing legal disputes with the White House.

Read it at CNN

2
Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Confident’ She Passed Bar Exam
BAR NONE CONFIDENCE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.25 12:21PM EST 
Kim Kardashian seen in Midtown
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Kim Kardashian seen in Midtown on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images) Aeon/GC Images

Kim Kardashian said she is “100% confident” she passed the bar exam after studying law for six years. Kardashian, 45, sat for the California bar exam in July and is expecting the results of the exam later this month. Despite speculations, her stardom did not give her early access to the exam results. On The Graham Norton Show, the self-assured reality star claimed she is positive she will be a “qualified” lawyer after receiving the results. Kardashian finished an apprenticeship program in May with a San Francisco law firm. She also celebrated the completion of her law courses with a family party. She shared while taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test that she tried using ChatGPT to study for law exams, but admitted to having little success. “It has made me fail tests ... all the time,” she said. The Skims owner said that, in addition to her career as a business mogul, media personality, and actress, she practiced law for 18 hours a week while in school. Although her late father, the criminal defense attorney Robert Kardashian, advised against becoming as lawyer, she pursued legal education because of her passion for “criminal justice and reform work.”

Read it at The Independent

Stay Warm and Dry Through the Cold in Suede Skechers Boots
WINTER IS COMING
Updated 11.03.25 6:39AM EST 
Published 11.01.25 12:00AM EDT 
Beige suede lace-up winter boot with sherpa cuff and white Ultra Go sole, displayed on neutral background.
QVC

The right winter shoe has to do more than look cute; it needs to keep your feet warm and dry, too. These Skechers picks from QVC have the right mix of style, comfort, and coziness for the winter season ahead.

Skechers Suede Plaid Collar Lace-Up Boots
36% off the original price
Buy At QVC$61

This pair of water-repellent suede boots is equally comfy and cute. Finished with a buffalo plaid sherpa collar, these boots are a stylish companion for the chilly weather ahead.

Skechers Slip-ins Keepsakes Suede Boots
14% off the original price
Buy At QVC$73

Ideal for snowy days, these water-repellant boots have the added benefit of being slip-ons. The heel pillow keeps your feet secure, while the memory foam insoles and plush wool-polyester keep them toasty warm.

Skechers Bobs Cozy Slippers
57% off the original price
Buy At QVC$18

Skechers has got you covered indoors too! There is nothing better than slipping into slippers on a chilly morning with a hot cup of coffee in hand. This pair uses the same memory foam as Skechers’ sneakers and boots for unbeatable comfort. Plus, the plush faux fur lining ensures your feet stay snug all day long.

3

Swifties Rage at Trump for Hijacking Singer’s Latest Song

SWIFT FURY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.04.25 12:41PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 3: Taylor Swift is seen on November 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 3: Taylor Swift is seen on November 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

President Donald Trump has once again earned the ire of Swifties after the White House used Taylor Swift’s latest single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” in a TikTok video advertising the administration. The 22-second clip, shared on the White House’s official account, features the lyric “Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky” emblazoned over clips of different branches of the military, before cutting to pictures of Trump, JD Vance, and their respective spouses when the song reaches the line “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes.” A picture of Trump’s mugshot also flashes on-screen, accompanied by the lyric “don’t care where the hell you been.” The incident sparked an immediate backlash from Swift fans, who flooded the comments to criticize the crass appropriation of the song’s lyrics. “Ohhh Taylor is going to hate you’re using her song,” one user wrote. “I’m sure Taylor is going to be thrilled,” quipped another. “What happened to ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’?” a third asked, referring to a previous post made the president, while others implored Swift to sue the administration over the presumably unauthorized use of her song. While Swift is yet to respond to the TikTok, ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ remains #1 on the Billboard charts for the fourth week in a row.

Read it at TMZ

4
Hunter, 65, Found Alive After Almost 3 Weeks Missing in Forest
SURVIVALIST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.04.25 10:32AM EST 
Dead trees stand at the water&apos;s edge and on the mountainside at Bass Lake Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Dead trees stand at the water's edge and on the mountainside at Bass Lake Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Fresno Bee/TNS

A 65-year-old hunter who went missing for weeks in California’s snow-capped Fresno County mountains has been miraculously found alive and well, authorities report. Ron Dailey left his home in Selma to go on a solo hunting trip in the Sierra National Forest on Oct. 13, only to vanish after a winter storm hit the area and plunged the region into sub-zero temperatures. Dailey revealed that his truck had broken down while climbing the mountain at an elevation of more than 10,000ft, leaving him stranded off-road with two weeks’ worth of supplies. Using the truck for shelter, the hunter attempted to ride out the storm, but when supplies dwindled, he knew he had to make a move. “You either walk out or you’re going to sit here and die,” he told local media, stating that he suffered several falls while attempting to walk to safety and lost his phone during the ordeal, before he was eventually discovered by a fellow band of hunters on a nearby trail and taken to safety. A day later, his truck was found by a search party with the back window broken out, and expressed disbelief that Dailey had managed to survive inside the vehicle for so long. “We were in disbelief that a stock truck could make it that far,” they added. Further details of his survival will be released after a full debriefing, the sheriff’s office announced.

Read it at KTLA

This Scandi Recliner Uses Zero Gravity to Reduce Stress
WEIGHTLESS
Scouted Staff
Updated 11.03.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 3:52PM EST 
Woman in Stressless Adam Zero-Gravity Recliner in front of a window.
Stressless

There’s no escaping it—it’s an increasingly overstimulating time to be alive. That means it isn’t always easy to come down to zero (or even a 10, for that matter) after a long day of work... or even just watching the news. That struggle inspired Nordic furniture company, Stressless, to mark its first foray into zero-gravity seating. The Stressless Adam recliner is the perfect combination of function and style. The concept is based on NASA’s findings that in a weightless environment, the body naturally floats in a relaxed, neutral position with minimal stress on muscles and joints.

Stressless® Adam
Buy At Stressless

Inspired by the nature and elements of the Norwegian landscape, this recliner creates a place to disconnect from your surroundings—to rest, recover, and fully recharge. Each Stressless piece is assembled by hand, with the aid of the most sophisticated technology available in furniture manufacturing. It is the latest evolution of Stressless’ main goal: to create the most comfortable seating experience ever. Visit Stressless’s website to find a local dealer and see what zero-gravity relaxation is all about.

5
Sole Survivor From Plane Crash Says He Still ‘Lost Everything’
SURVIVOR’S GUILT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.25 11:54AM EST 
The wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is being lifted by a crane from the roof of the BJ Medical College mess building, on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.
Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The sole survivor of a western India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12, including his brother, said he’s “lost everything.” Viswashkumar Ramesh, who sat in seat 11A next to an emergency exit, opened up about the death of his younger brother, Ajay, on Air India Flight 171. “I’m luckiest man, but also, I lost everything. My brother, for me, I lost my brother,” Ramesh, a U.K. citizen whose native language is Gujarati, told BBC News on Monday. Ramesh, who was filmed bloodied and limping away from the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that also killed 19 people on the ground, admitted he is still unable to speak to his family. “Now I’m alone. I just sit in my room alone, not talking with my wife, my son,” he said. However, he said surviving the flight “is a miracle” that he is still “not believing.” Ramesh has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is still suffering from physical injuries. His legal team says he has yet to receive sufficient support or compensation following the country’s deadliest plane crash, the cause of which is still undetermined. The airline made him an interim offer of less than $30,000.

Read it at CBS News

6
Age of Average First-Time Homebuyer Hits Record High
CAN'T COMPETE
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.04.25 11:51AM EST 
A for sale sign is seen in front of a house in a Spring Branch neighborhood in Houston, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The average age for first-time homebuyers had hit an all-time record high of 40 years old, according to the National Association of Realtors. First-timers represented just 21 percent of buyers between July 2024 and June 2025, a new low going back to 1981. At the same time, equity-rich repeat buyers—who are 62 years old on average—are making more cash offers than ever before. A record 26 percent of buyers paid in cash, up from 20 percent the year before, according to the NAR. “The housing market remains divided between an all-time high of all-cash home buyers and an all-time low of first-time buyers,” its researchers wrote. The report found that high prices, a shortage of affordable houses, and mortgage rates of nearly 6 percent have put homeownership out of reach for many. Those who do manage to buy often rely on family money. A survey from BMO Bank found that 60 percent of Gen Z buyers and 57 percent of millennials said they couldn’t have purchased their homes without help from family.

Read it at Axios

7
Christina Perri Files for Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage
SPLITSVILLE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.04.25 10:16AM EST 
Published 11.04.25 9:50AM EST 
Singer/songwriter Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile arrive for the HBO documentary premiere of "Foster" at the Linwood Dunn theatre in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Singer/songwriter Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile arrive for the HBO documentary premiere of "Foster" at the Linwood Dunn theatre in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri has filed for divorce from her husband Paul Costabile after seven years of marriage, court documents have revealed. The former couple, who wed in 2017, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as the same day as the filing. Perri, 39, has two children with Costabile: Carmella Stanley, 7, and Pixie Rose, 3, and has requested joint legal custody and physical custody of her daughters. The “Jar of Hearts” singer also asked that the court not award spousal support to Costabile, citing a prenuptial agreement signed by the pair in Dec. 2017. The couple’s journey to parenthood was marked by profound loss, with Perri previously sharing the heartbreaking stillbirth of their son in Nov. 2020, following a miscarriage earlier that year. They eventually welcomed their second daughter, Pixie, in 2022. Costabile initially announced his marriage to Perri on Instagram in 2017, calling the singer his “dream girl and best friend.” Representatives for both parties have yet to comment on the divorce proceedings.

Read it at People

8
‘Bridgerton’ Star Crowned People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025
SWOON WORTHY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.04.25 6:44AM EST 
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2207 -- Pictured: "People's Sexiest Man Alive" Jonathan Bailey arrives on Monday, November 3, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2207 -- Pictured: "People's Sexiest Man Alive" Jonathan Bailey arrives on Monday, November 3, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, winning the 2025 edition of the prize. “It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, the first openly gay man to win the award, told People. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.” Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about the news on Monday, Bailey, 37, told the host he first discovered he’d won the award while starring in a production of Shakespeare’s Richard II at the start of the year. “The only thing madder than doing Richard II was to be invited into this,” he said. “And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.” The actor also joked that his dog, Benson, was the only one who knew about the news prior to the announcement, and that he was expecting grief from his friends for hiding the news from them. “They’ve seen me grow up,” he said. “Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.” When asked if he expects to be treated differently after winning the award, the actor bluntly quipped, “I f---ing hope so!”

Read it at People

Black Friday Came Early: Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Published 11.03.25 2:47PM EST 
The We-Vibe Sync O sex toy being held up between a person's thumb and pointer finger.
Lovehoney

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
40% off
See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

9
Hundreds of Patients Incorrectly Told They’re Dead in ‘Shocking’ Health Error
DEAD SERIOUS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.04.25 10:25AM EST 
Young man standing in hospital corridor looking worried. Man filling nervous standing at hospital corridor waiting while a doctor in foreground.
Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

More than 500 MaineHealth patients were stunned to receive letters announcing their own deaths, part of a “computer system error” the nonprofit health network called “deeply regrettable.” According to ABC News and News Center Maine, the Oct. 20 letters offered condolences to 531 patients and included instructions for next of kin on how to settle their estates. MaineHealth later admitted the notices were sent in error and insisted that no one had been listed as deceased in their medical records. “The issue has been fully resolved,” a spokesperson told ABC. One Sanford woman, who asked not to be identified, told CBS 13 she was “pretty upset” to learn she’d been declared dead—especially when the condolence letter also mentioned her unpaid medical bills. “Why would they say I was dead? It was really shocking,” she said. When she called MaineHealth to correct the record, an employee reportedly told her, “I’m glad to hear that you’re still alive and well.” The woman replied, “Yeah, me too.” MaineHealth said it has since mailed apology letters to all affected patients. The health system has not explained how the glitch occurred.

Read it at People

10
Kristin Chenoweth Speaks Out on Backlash to Charlie Kirk Posts
MOVING FORWARD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 11.04.25 4:41AM EST 
Published 11.03.25 10:04PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kristin Chenoweth attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Kristin Chenoweth has broken her silence on the blowback to her comments about the death of Charlie Kirk. The Wicked star, 57, addressed the controversy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “It was tough on me,” she said, declining to comment further. “I’m not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it. It nearly broke me, and that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart, so you probably know.” After the conservative activist was shot dead in September, Chenoweth wrote in the comments of Kirk’s final Instagram post: “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives.” “What a heartbreak,” she added. “I know where he is now. Heaven. But still 💔” Later that day, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act! Wow... prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation.” The remarks triggered swift backlash, with social media users accusing her of holding conservative values despite endorsing Kamala Harris last year and describing herself as a “liberal Christian.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

