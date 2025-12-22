Swimmers Missing After Suspected Shark Attack

Legendary entertainer Barry Manilow, 82, has confirmed he has lung cancer. Medical imaging performed during a recent run of concerts in Las Vegas identified the growth in his left lung at an early stage. Doctors believe the illness has not spread, and Manilow is scheduled to soon have it excised. In a message to followers on Instagram, the “Copacabana” singer described it as “pure luck” that it was found early stressing he does not presently believe he will have undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Manilow has postponed several arena concerts planned for January, though he intends to return for shows scheduled in February, according to organizers. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule January arena concerts,” he wrote. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.” He ended with best wishes to fans and a note that “if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”
A commercial flight over France was forced into an emergency diversion after passengers said the aircraft plunged dramatically following a loud bang midair, sparking panic in the cabin. The incident occurred aboard Air France flight AF 7562 from Paris to Ajaccio, according to passenger accounts. About 30 minutes after takeoff, travelers said they heard an explosion-like noise aboard the Airbus A320. Christelle, who was traveling with her daughter, told RTL she saw fire on the 14-year-old plane’s wing. “It was in flames,” she said, adding that the aircraft appeared to “plummet” as warning lights flashed throughout the cabin. “The buttons, everything was lighting up, everything was flashing. There was a man who grabbed his children because they thought we were going to crash,” Christelle said. Another passenger, Joelle, said she feared the worst. “I thought we were going to be smashed to pieces,” she said, according to Le Parisien. “I grabbed the phone to call my daughter, I said, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’” Flight tracking data cited by Le Parisien shows the plane descended from about 34,000 feet to roughly 5,000 feet in around 10 minutes. Passengers said the captain told them the aircraft’s left engine “stopped working mid-flight,” while Air France described the incident as an “engine failure.”
Another of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals has been assassinated, after a bomb exploded under his car, local authorities report. The country’s top crime investigation agency, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, believes Ukraine could be behind Monday’s blast, potentially making it the latest home soil assassination in a long list since the war began. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who was head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff and a veteran of the wars in Chechnya and Syria, died from his injuries in the explosion in Moscow. “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” RIC spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the situation, according to the Russian defense ministry via the Associated Press. The assassination comes little over a year after the death of the military’s chief of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who was killed by a bomb hidden in an e-scooter. Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attack.
A 55-year-old woman is missing off the California coast after a suspected shark attack, local news outlets report. The woman, whose identity has not been released, vanished from Lovers Point in Monterey County’s Pacific Grove on Sunday during a club swimming session. Witnesses said they believe the woman may have been attacked by a shark, claiming to have seen her splashing when she went missing around 100 yards from the coast. Speaking to SFGATE, Coast Guard Petty Officer Christopher Sappey recounted an eyewitness’s account. “The person who reported the shark sighting claimed they saw a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a human body in its mouth,” he said. “They then witnessed the shark submerge below the waterline without resurfacing.” Beaches within a mile were closed as the multi-agency effort deployed boats, helicopters and drones in its search. Speaking to CBS News, Pacific Grove Police Department Commander Brian Anderson said, “We had a swim club that does a weekly swim out here off Lovers Point. They immediately called all the swimmers in and there was one swimmer who hasn’t reported back yet.”
A 47-year-old teacher has been killed in a freak cruise ship accident on Egypt’s Nile River. Two cruise ships collided with each other on Sunday evening about 20 miles from the town of Luxor, sending some passengers into the water and leaving cabins wrecked. Denise Ruggeri, a teacher from Italy who was traveling with her husband, fell inside her cabin during the crash and suffered fatal injuries, according to Italian news reports. The ships were attempting to pass through a lock on the river when the collision occurred, L’Unione Sarda reported. Several passengers fell into the water, and four cabins were destroyed in the impact. Il Messaggero reported that Ruggeri suffered a punctured lung during the crash and could not be saved despite medical intervention. She was from Cagnano Amiterno, a small town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, and worked as a teacher in the nearby town of Pizzoli, according to the outlets. “At present, there is no news of other Italians being involved; they are all believed to be safe,” Italian Ambassador to Cairo Agostino Palese said. Egyptian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the crash, ANSA reported.
Modern Family star Helen Siff has died at the age of 88 after a “long, painful illness,” her relatives announced. A prolific character actor who appeared in scores of films and TV shows, including Hail, Caesar!, The Karate Kid, My Name Is Earl, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Siff died following complications from surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. “Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” her family said in a statement, published by The Hollywood Reporter. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.” They added, “She had the rare gift of making even the smallest part memorable.” Her career spanned five decades on stage and screen, including roles in You Don’t Mess With the Zohan and Rocky. The Hollywood Reporter noted her lengthy TV résumé included “Lou Grant, Cagney & Lacey, Silver Spoons, L.A. Law, Knots Landing, Ellen, Married… With Children, Dharma & Greg, Scrubs, Will & Grace, My Name Is Earl, Modern Family, S.W.AT., Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Good Trouble.” She is survived by five children—Matt, Susie, Karen, Vicki, and Jenny—and seven grandchildren.
Singer Chris Rea has died at the age of 74, according to a statement released by a family spokesperson. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris,” the family said. “He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.” Rea is known for his festive tune, “Driving Home For Christmas” and several hits, including his 1989 album “Road to Hell.” The British singer recorded 25 solo albums and sold over 30 million albums. Rea suffered from several health issues, according to the Guardian, and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 33. The singer collapsed on stage in 2017 during a concert in Oxford. Chris Cooke, the mayor of Rea’s hometown, Middlesbrough, paid tribute to the late star. “This is really sad news and my thoughts go out to Chris’ loved ones,” Cooke says in a statement. “Millions of people around the world will listen to his music tonight.”
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is delivering a “personal” Christmas message about his eventful year, but it will only air in the U.K.. Kimmel will host The Alternative Christmas Message on British network Channel 4, airing on Christmas Day. The message is expected to touch on his public feud with Donald Trump, which led to his talk show being pulled off air in September after conservative backlash to comments he made about the MAGA reaction to the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. “From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” Kimmel is expected to say. “Following his return to air and his much-publicized criticism of the U.S. administration, Kimmel will reflect on the past few months in a deeply personal and characteristically jovial address,” the network said of the message, which is expected to be available to Americans on social media. The Alternative Christmas Message concept launched on Channel 4 in 1993, with previous hosts including French movie star Brigitte Bardot, whistle-blower Edward Snowden, and the former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. During his final episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live for 2025, the host said, “This has been a strange year. It’s been a hard year. We’ve had some lows, we’ve had some highs. For me, maybe more than any year of my life. I’m crying already, I’m sorry.”
Dianne Holechek, first wife of action movie star Chuck Norris, has passed away aged 84. Holechek and Norris married in 1958 when she was 17 and he was 18. They had met at high school in Torrance, California. The couple had two children together, Mike (born 1962) and former NASCAR driver Eric (born 1965) before finalizing their divorce in 1989 after 30 years of marriage. TMZ reported on Sunday that Holechek passed away peacefully at her home in Texas after a long battle with dementia, according to son Mike Norris. “We are thankful she is no longer suffering,” Mike said. “She was the best, the greatest mom. We were so lucky to have her.” When Holecheck married Norris he was still known by his birth name, Carlos. Holechek was photographed with Norris on red carpets, but led a private life and avoided the spotlight after their divorce. He went on to marry model Gena O’Kelley in 1998, and the pair are still together and had twins in 2001. Norris, 85, revealed in his 2004 memoir that he had an affair in 1962 during his marriage to Holechek, which led to him fathering a daughter, Dina.
Kyle Chrisley, 34, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley, was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Saturday, TMZ reports. Some of Chrisley’s charges include domestic assault, public intoxication, and assaulting a first responder. The Daily Beast has contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Chrisley’s father, Todd, was known as the patriarch on the show Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the everyday lives of the Chrisley family. In 2019, he and his wife, Julie, were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. After serving more than two years of their sentence, they were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025. “Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told their daughter and Kyle’s sister, Savannah Chrisley. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck,” the president added. In August, Kyle sued Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies over a 2024 arrest for aggravated assault, alleging it was unfair.