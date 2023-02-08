Swinger School Principal Fired Alongside PE Teacher After Sordid Affair Exposed
SEX EDUCATION
A complaint by a Georgia elementary school principal about a teacher supposedly bugging her office has ended in a bombshell investigation revealing that the principal had sex on campus and propositioned staff to join a swingers club. Banks County Elementary School Principal Dr. Dana Simmons initially accused PE teacher Dylan Charles of bugging her office—but a probe by the district found the two regularly had sex at school in front of Charles’ wife, third grade teacher Kelsey Charles. Simmons showed investigators pictures of Dylan Charles shirtless in a cape and admitted they had a sexual relationship. She denied it occurred on campus but Dylan showed investigators naked photos of Simmons in a school bathroom, and another of her performing oral sex in a car. A former paraprofessional also alleged that Simmons once asked her to join a swingers group. Kelsey Charles told investigators that Simmons manipulated her into the trysts by promising she’d help with her and her husband’s careers. The Charleses and Simmons have all been fired.