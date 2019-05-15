CARBON COMPOSITE CHRONOMETER
Swiss Army Knife Maker Victorinox Launched a Limited Edition Carbon Composite Watch That Will Last Forever
Victorinox — maker of the Swiss Army Knife — has launched a limited run edition of its extremely durable watch collection, the I.N.O.X. Carbon. Today’s Macy’s-exclusive release is designed with a carbon composite used on space shuttles to protect them against the heat of re-entry, the Carbon can withstand more than 1,000 degrees Celsius — hopefully, you won’t ever experience that temperature. This Swiss-crafted conversation piece wristwatch won’t just keep from scratching for years to come, it’ll also give you a solid and rugged timepiece that will last forever and serve you in your most adventurous moments. Today’s launch gives you a chance to sport a very rare watch, as each one is part of a limited 1,200-piece collection that’s numbered and packaged with an extra strap, a paracord key ring, a Rescue Tool, and other accessories. That extra strap is made of the same leather firefighters use in their boots. For the consummate watch shopper who leans toward experiencing feats or standing out in the crowd, the I.N.O.X. Carbon is a rare chance for a perfect product. Use code ESCAPE at checkout to get 25% off your order.
