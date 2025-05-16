Swiss Billionaire Accused of Sexually Harassing Employee
Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire known for his major donations to American progressive and environmental organizations, has been accused of sexual harassment. Madison Busby, a 30-year-old former employee of Wyss’ Halter Ranch Winery, filed the suit last month, alleging that Wyss, 89, repeatedly harassed both Busby and her husband, Bryan Mullins, then a manager at the winery. The suit alleges Wyss groped Busby in 2019, shortly after her husband was hired, and the treatment grew worse after the couple moved on-site in 2020. During this period, Busby alleges Wyss regularly invited himself to stay in the couple’s small onsite home, and once there, would expose himself to them, describe graphic sexual experiences, and urge them to participate in group sex with him. In 2022, when the couple moved into a smaller home on the property to avoid Wyss, Busby claims he abruptly demanded $1,650 in rent, even though their previous home had been free. Busby ultimately resigned in 2024. Mullins has filed his own suit against Wyss, claiming he reneged on a promise of equity in the winery. In a statement denying the allegations, Halter Winery said the couple “took advantage of [Wyss’] generosity” and had “never complained about the owner’s conduct.”