Swiss Neighbors Leave Flowers for Tina Turner After Her Death in Kuesnacht
‘SIMPLY THE BEST’
It was her fellow stars whose tributes made the headlines, but Tina Turner’s neighbors in the quiet Swiss town she called home for the past three decades turned out Thursday to pay their respects as well. Reuters reported a steady stream of visitors leaving flowers and cards outside the house in the picturesque town of Kuesnacht, on Lake Zurich, where the 83-year-old legend had lived and where she died on Wednesday. “When she was passing by, she was smiling—she could feel that we were looking at her, but was always very discreet,” said one well-wisher, who gave her name only as Christine. “Everyone loved her.” Turner moved to Switzerland in 1995 with her partner, the music producer Erwin Bach, and became a Swiss citizen, giving up her American passport, in 2013. Another resident, Kosta, who described Turner as a “good neighbor,” left a red rose and handwritten message below a sign at her gate asking for no deliveries before noon. “I think it’s OK to show up early today,” it read. “Thanks and goodbye Tina. You were simply the best.”