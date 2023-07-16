CHEAT SHEET
Swiss Teen Etches Initial into Ancient Colosseum Wall
A 17-year-old Swiss girl caused quite the stir at the ancient Colosseum in Rome on Friday when she was caught etching her initial into the building’s wall. The unnamed teen was reportedly visiting Rome with her family when she was filmed carving an “N” into one of the columns of the nearly 2,000-year-old structure. Italian tour guide David Battaglino captured the footage and alerted security amid shouts from enraged onlookers. The girl is the latest tourist to peeve locals by desecrating their beloved monument; the incident came just weeks after a man was similarly scolded and unmasked for carving his and his girlfriend’s name into the wall of the Colosseum.