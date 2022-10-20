Sword-Wielding Man Dressed in All Black on the Run After NYC Subway Attack
A New York City subway rider was allegedly attacked on Thursday by a man dressed in all black and wielding a sword. The victim told police the two got into an argument before the sword-wielding man hit him in the head with a sword that was still in its sheath. A witness told CBS that the victim had “blood gushing” from his face and told cops he was hit with “a samurai sword.” Another witness told ABC7 that the suspect whipped out the sword in “cinematic” fashion before “some sort of combat” took place on the subway car as it pulled into the World Trade Center station in Lower Manhattan. Police said the suspect was wearing all black, including a black baseball cap with a Marvel logo. According to CBS, the victim is a parolee who was arrested in 2017 for bringing a fake rice cooker bomb onto the subway. Anyone with information on the black-clad suspect has been urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).