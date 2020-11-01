CHEAT SHEET
    Sword Wielding Man in Medieval Costume Fatally Stabs Two in Quebec

    At least two people are dead after a man disguised in medieval clothing went on a stabbing frenzy with a sword in Quebec City early Sunday morning. The first attack took place near Parliament Hill followed by other stabbings in the Old Quebec district of the city. Five others were injured in the incident, and the man was also taken to hospital for unknown injuries. Police advised residents to stay inside their homes with their doors locked while they attack, which began around 10:30 p.m., was underway.

