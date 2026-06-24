Shark Attack Victim Wakes From Coma to Say 3 Words

A mother who lost an arm in a shark attack has spoken her first words after waking from an induced coma 10 days after the vicious mauling. Leah Stewart, 34, told her mother and partner, “I love you,” after doctors briefly brought her out of a coma on Tuesday, according to her brother, Josh Stewart. Leah was swimming at Coogee Beach in Sydney on June 13 when she was bitten across her arms and legs while swimming close to shore. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and has had multiple surgeries, including an arm amputation. “After a week of life support and repeat surgeries, doctors were able to extubate Leah and reduce her level of sedation to bring her out of the induced coma for a short period of time,” her brother wrote on a fundraising page. He said Leah’s “first thoughts” were with her 1-year-old daughter, August. She “wanted to check she was OK,” he wrote. Leah remains in intensive care and faces further operations. “Leah has a long road ahead… but this is such a positive first step and gives us hope for Leah’s long-term recovery,” her brother said.