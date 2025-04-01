Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Call Off Their Wedding
Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino have reportedly called off their wedding, following online speculation that the two had split up. Citing an insider source, People magazine reports that Sweeney “didn’t feel right” about the wedding and that she instead wanted to focus on her career. “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source told the outlet. “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” they continued, adding that the Euphoria star was “not ready to settle down.” “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now,” the source noted. Sweeney and Davino were first linked in 2018, and had been engaged since 2022.
