Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Call Off Their Wedding

Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.31.25 10:53PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 10:49PM EDT 
Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino have reportedly called off their wedding, following online speculation that the two had split up. Citing an insider source, People magazine reports that Sweeney “didn’t feel right” about the wedding and that she instead wanted to focus on her career. “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source told the outlet. “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” they continued, adding that the Euphoria star was “not ready to settle down.” “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now,” the source noted. Sweeney and Davino were first linked in 2018, and had been engaged since 2022.

Read it at People

Pete Hegseth Makes Big Change to Military Combat Roles
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.31.25 11:34PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 11:32PM EDT 
Senators who will vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief have asked for more information about a sex assault claim made against him.
Pete Hegseth Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated that physical fitness tests for military combat roles be “sex-neutral,” bringing to an end lower standards for some female troops. In an order announced Monday, Hegseth called on each branch of the military to submit proposals for new standards within 60 days, with approved standards taking effect within six months. “This review is a necessary step to strengthening the readiness of our forces and preparing for the future,” wrote the former Fox News host, who just last year said he opposed having women in combat roles at all. Hegseth also clarified that “no existing standard will be lowered in this process.” While the Army Rangers, Green Berets and Navy SEALS have always required equal fitness test thresholds, the Army and the Marines, for instance, do not. As of the end of 2022, women—who had been banned from combat roles until 2013—comprised 17.5 percent of the active duty force, according to the Defense Department. Hegseth’s order also requires military leaders to determine which are combat roles and which are not—an issue that may not be clear-cut.

Read it at The Associated Press

‘Racist’ DOGE Goon Broke Data Sharing Rules and Was Rewarded With Even More Access
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.31.25 5:34PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 5:24PM EDT 
Elon Musk and Marko Elez.
Elon Musk and Marko Elez. The Daily Beast/Getty/Linkedin

One of Elon Musk’s young Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) foot soldiers is back on the payroll—with even more access than he had before he was forced to resign over a series of offensive tweets—including one in which he declared proudly that he was “racist before it was cool.” Marko Elez, 25, also broke data sharing rules and may have violated federal law at the U.S. Treasury Department when he shared personally identifiable information on a spreadsheet with several employees at the General Services Administration who did not have permission to view the data, according to an audit. Despite the embarrassing incidents, Musk immediately pledged to rehire him—a promise he kept in February when Elez was brought on board as a Labor Department employee. He was later detailed on March 5 to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to a Saturday court filing, Elez is also employed by four other agencies. The court filings, which show how Elez and Musk’s other cronies have been given access to sensitive and secure databases, come just days after several other federal judges found that DOGE likely broke the law with its inexplicable access to sensitive data systems.

Read it at NPR

Wife of ‘Mad Max’ Actor Reveals He Has Died at 75
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:30PM EDT 
Richard Norton
Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock

Australian martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator Richard Norton died on Sunday, aged 75. He recently starred in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and has trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for movie stunts in the past. His wife Judy Green confirmed his passing on Instagram, writing: “I am numb and devastated, I have no words. I have lost my everything. I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.” The late actor’s cause of death is not yet known. Norton’s recent fight choreographer credits include high-energy films like Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Blacklight, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He also played the Prime Imperator, a lead henchman to Immortan Joe, in Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road. Director James Gunn called Norton a “friend” in a post on X on Sunday and wrote: “I met Richard as the fight choreographer on ‘The Suicide Squad’; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.”

Read it at Instagram

Trump Administration Threatens to Yank $9B From Harvard Over Antisemitism Claims
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 5:11PM EDT 
A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced in a statement Monday that it would be reviewing around $9 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University as part of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The statement, made by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and the U.S. General Services Administration, said that the departments would be reviewing $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard, its affiliates, and the federal government, as well as $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to the university. “Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination—all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry—has put its reputation in serious jeopardy,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. This comes after the Task Force announced on March 7 that it would be withdrawing $400 million dollars in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University. This spurred Columbia to concede to the administration’s demands, including prohibiting masks on campus and granting dozens of campus security personnel the ability to make arrests, last week, resulting in global backlash and the resignation of its interim president, Katrina Armstrong, Friday. The Task Force was created in February with the stated mission of rooting out “anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.” Both Columbia and Harvard were placed on a list of 10 universities that the Task Force was set to visit and investigate in regards to alleged antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Read it at Reuters

Newsmax Becomes Latest Meme Stock as It Opens on Wall Street
Corbin Billings
Published 03.31.25 6:36PM EDT 
Newsmax logo.
PATRICK T. FALLON/Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty

It took less than a day for Newsmax to become an apparent meme stock. The conservative media company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, and within hours of its initial public offering, its share price ballooned from $14 a share at opening to $83.41 at close. The more than 700 percent spike mirrored the “meme stock” craze of 2021, which saw shares of GameStop and AMC Theaters reach historic heights before eventually cratering. CEO Christopher Ruddy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday that Newsmax, which he founded in 1998, fulfilled “a demand for more competition” against Fox News. Ruddy said the network is also the No. 4 cable news network in the U.S. behind CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, and the network has sought to boost its public image in light of Donald Trump’s second term. The company announced plans for an IPO in September, and it said on Friday that it raised $75 million at through stock sales at $10 a share to complete its IPO.

Read it at CNBC

Hackman’s Mother-in-Law Is Trying to Block Release of Body Cam Footage
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s mother-in-law doesn’t want police body camera footage from the investigation into the death of the late actor and her daughter Betsy Arakawa being released to the public, TMZ reported. Yoshie Feaster claimed that the public spectacle surrounding the couple’s deaths had already sufficiently disrupted her ability to grieve them in peace. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Feaster maintained that her son-in-law and daughter both prioritized their privacy and that the final straw of the media’s sensationalization of their death would be gaining access to photos and videos showing Hackman and Arakawa’s corpses. The couple’s dog was also found dead, and Feaster’s call for privacy extended to the pet, too. She argued that she has a “constitutional right to avoid seeing images of my daughter’s home, her dead body, her husband’s dead body, and their dog’s corpse” Although she wants to block the release of the footage and autopsy photos, CBS and AP News were already granted motions to intervene and are likely to push for media access. Previous body cam footage released only showed the outside of the home and included conversations with the groundskeeper and one of Hackman’s children.

Read it at TMZ

WATCH: Tesla Vandal Wrecks Cybertruck and Leaves Note
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.31.25 2:39PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 2:37PM EDT 

A man who vandalized a Tesla Cybertruck at a home in Novato, Calif., on Saturday left a cheeky note for the owner on duct tape left at the scene. The Novato Police Department posted video footage of the incident on social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual. Dressed in black with a white face mask, the suspect paced along the driveway around 4 a.m. before departing the scene. The person returned an hour later with a rock and duct tape, which they placed over one of the security cameras. Video from a second camera shows the individual slashing four of the tires and smashing the windshield before leaving a piece of duct tape on one of the tires with the words “replace all tires, unsafe to drive.” Novato police said its investigation was ongoing but that it was probing another recent incident of vandalism. Attacks on Tesla showrooms, dealerships, and cars have been on the rise since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took on a prominent role in the White House as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has slashed federal programs and jobs. Jason Bedell, owner of the vandalized truck, told KTVU that “all these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people.” He is reportedly offering a $25,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Read it at KTVU

Woman Survives Car Crash But Dies Later in Freak Accident
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:09PM EDT 
Shirley Obert Facebook
Shirley Obert Facebook Shirley Obert Facebook

Shirley Obert, 67, was found dead after she was involved in a car accident, the Daily Mail reported. The Georgian woman, who initially went missing on Saturday, managed to escape her vehicle after it crashed, only to fall down a well, ending her life. The mother-of-four’s family members joined authorities in frantically looking for Obert, who was last seen in a red shirt and black pants (police claim it might have been a Chick-fil-A work uniform). Officials discovered her body on Monday at the bottom of a “deep well that was surrounded by very thick brush” close to where her car was found. “Mrs. Obert appeared to have been trying to go for help when this incident occurred. This appears to be a tragic accident,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please keep her family and her co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.” It is not yet known what caused the car accident or how she ended up in the well. Obert will be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband Mike and a “friend to many,” according to her GoFundMe page. As of Monday afternoon, more than $7000 has been raised to support her loved ones.

Read it at The Daily Mail

Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her Hopes for ‘White Lotus’ Finale
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.31.25 2:43PM EDT 

Jennifer Coolidge isn’t privy to what will happen in the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus this coming Sunday, but she certainly has hopes for at least part of the outcome, she told E! News. Coolidge, who played Tanya on the show’s first two seasons, will be waiting for the comeuppance of her character’s ex-husband Greg (or Gary, as he’s known this season). “I don’t want him to have a good life,” Coolidge told the site at the A Minecraft Movie premiere over the weekend. Greg is suspected of orchestrating Tanya’s murder last season—and Coolidge made it clear she doesn’t want to see him get away with it. In fact, she hopes he goes goes down hard. She admitted “it’s probably not nice for the actor” Jon Gries, but “I really want Greg to go down in flames. Something terrible needs to happen to Greg, don’t you think?” As for the incest storyline that has the internet buzzing this season, Coolidge called it the “sort of a thing that people would be talking about for a very long time, and you know what I’m talking about.” She added, “And that’s Mike White for you.”

Read it at E! News

