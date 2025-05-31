Sydney Sweeney Goes Official With New Relationship Status

Euphoria star Sydney has finally broken the silence about her relationship status: She’s happily, proudly single. The bombshell news comes amid reports that Sweeney has split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, whom she got engaged to in February 2022. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” Sweeney told People on Saturday. When asked by the publication if she was planning a wedding, Sweeney simply responded, “No.” When they finally popped the question, “Are you single?” She responded, “Yes.” Sweeney is currently filming a new season of Euphoria, and she’ll also portray real-life boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming movie. As her career takes off, she’s celebrating her newfound single life. Davino, a Chicago businessman, started dating Sweeney in 2018. The two kept their relationship largely private. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told Glamour UK in 2023. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

People