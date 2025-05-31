Euphoria star Sydney has finally broken the silence about her relationship status: She’s happily, proudly single. The bombshell news comes amid reports that Sweeney has split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, whom she got engaged to in February 2022. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” Sweeney told People on Saturday. When asked by the publication if she was planning a wedding, Sweeney simply responded, “No.” When they finally popped the question, “Are you single?” She responded, “Yes.” Sweeney is currently filming a new season of Euphoria, and she’ll also portray real-life boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming movie. As her career takes off, she’s celebrating her newfound single life. Davino, a Chicago businessman, started dating Sweeney in 2018. The two kept their relationship largely private. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told Glamour UK in 2023. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”Read it at People
U.S. News
Sydney Sweeney Goes Official With New Relationship Status
HEART EYES
The “Anyone But You” star has been spotted without her engagement ring from fiancé Jonathan Davino.
Trending Now