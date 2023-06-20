CHEAT SHEET
Sylvester Stallone: Adele Wouldn’t Buy My House Without ‘Rocky’ Statue
When Adele and her boyfriend purchased Sylvester Stallone’s $58 million Beverly Hills mansion, the singer made keeping a statue of the actor as Rocky a dealbreaker. While Stallone wanted to take the statue, which overlooks the pool, with him, Adele insisted on leaving it in the home—or else the deal was off. “She said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.’ She wanted the statue,” Stallone told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview. Besides the statue, the British singer-songwriter is completely renovating the 18,587-square-foot home, but the Creed star approves. “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous,” he said.