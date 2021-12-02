CHEAT SHEET
    Kamala’s Top Spokesperson, Symone Sanders, Is Headed for the Exits

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Joshua Blanchard/Getty

    Kamala Harris’ top spokesperson will soon leave her job, according to multiple reports. Symone Sanders will reportedly depart her post as Harris’ chief spokesperson by the end of the year. She previously served as a senior adviser to the Biden campaign. Sanders’ high-profile departure comes on the heels of reports of dysfunction in the vice president’s office and other resignations. Last month, Harris’ communications chief Ashley Etienne announced she would be resigning.

