Read it at The Washington Post
Kamala Harris’ top spokesperson will soon leave her job, according to multiple reports. Symone Sanders will reportedly depart her post as Harris’ chief spokesperson by the end of the year. She previously served as a senior adviser to the Biden campaign. Sanders’ high-profile departure comes on the heels of reports of dysfunction in the vice president’s office and other resignations. Last month, Harris’ communications chief Ashley Etienne announced she would be resigning.