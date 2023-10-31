Synagogue Graffiti Suspect Indicted on Felony Hate Crime Charges
‘JESUS SAINTZZZ’
A man arrested for allegedly carrying out an antisemitic vandalism spree across three synagogues in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood this summer has been indicted on felony hate crime charges, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Lenny De La Rosa, 21, is also accused of defacing an ambulance belonging to Hatzalah, a Jewish volunteer emergency service. His alleged graffiti spree took place over three days in August, and saw him scrawl phrases like “JESUS SAINTZZZ” and “DEAD RIIP” in front of the targeted synagogues. He was arrested days later when a police officer recognized him from a wanted flyer, the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. He was charged with four counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime. “Synagogues are sacred places where everyone should be able to practice their faith safely,” DA Alvin Bragg said. “We will not allow our houses of worship to be violated by hateful acts and we do not tolerate bias and antisemitism.”