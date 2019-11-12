‘DISAPPOINTED’
Syracuse Chancellor Apologizes for Slow Response to Racist Graffiti
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud apologized on Tuesday for the school’s slow response to racist graffiti found in a residence hall on campus last week, which featured the n-word and anti-Asian slurs. Syverud said there was “personalized and immediate care” to residents “directly impacted” by the incident, but that he was “disappointed” that university leadership didn’t communicate the issue to the rest of campus more quickly, since the repercussions “are far-reaching and are a concern to us all.” The Syracuse Police Department was notified of the vandalism on Thursday, and is actively investigating to determine who is responsible. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, on Monday ordered the state police’s hate crimes task force to look into the incident.