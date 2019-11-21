BUSTED
Syracuse Police Make Arrest Over Graffiti Discovered on Campus
The Syracuse Police Department has made an arrest over a set of graffiti that was discovered on campus Wednesday, according to university authorities. “Based on statements made, it appears the graffiti was intended to be in support of the campus protests,” police said in a press release. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree and making graffiti and released on an appearance ticket.
Meanwhile, Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety said it is investigating four separate incidents of racist graffiti with slurs against black students, Asians, and Native Americans. Local, state, and federal authorities were called in earlier this month to investigate the string of racist and anti-Semitic harassment on campus, including 12 incidents of racist graffiti. Black student-led protests have prompted sweeping changes on campus, while others at the school have fled the area over fear that the harassment could escalate into violence.
Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect that the graffiti found Wednesday was in support of the protests, not filled with racist slurs, as initially reported.