Syracuse Professor Receives Anonymous Anti-Semitic Email
A Syracuse University professor was threatened in an anonymous email containing anti-Semitic language on Tuesday, The Daily Orange reports. The email, sent to Professor Genevieve García de Müeller, told her to “get in the oven where (she belongs)” and used an anti-Semitic slur. The writing professor said she reported it to the school, and was referred to the Syracuse Police Department. In a statement, SPD said they were leading an investigation into the emails. Police also said Wednesday that a joint-task force, comprised of officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York State Police and the Department of Public Safety, are probing the incident. “Immediately, I thought of the safety of my family,” Müeller told the newspaper. “I don’t know who would’ve sent it. I don’t know who knows I’m Jewish. It’s not something I talk about in class necessarily, but it was very personal to me.”
The email is the latest in a string of racist and anti-Semitic incidents to rock Syracuse University. In recent days, racial slurs have been reported in dorm bathrooms, and a white supremacist manifesto was allegedly airdropped onto some students’ cell phones. After the reports of the airdrop incident, Müeller tweeted that she supported student protests over the administration’s reactions.