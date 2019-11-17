SHUT IT DOWN
Syracuse University Suspends All Fraternity and Sorority Social Activities After Racial Slur Incident
Syracuse University has taken the extreme measure of suspending all social activities for fraternities and sororities on campus for the semester after some frat members allegedly called an African-American student a racial slur late Saturday. The clampdown comes amid a spike in racial tensions and hate crimes on campus. The university chancellor Kent Syverud said the campus police gathered enough damning evidence to prove that some members of a fraternity that was suspended earlier in the semester for using racial epithet were involved in the recent event. “The individuals involved have been identified and will be held appropriately accountable to the Code of Student Conduct and to the full extent of the law,” Syverud said. “While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior.”