Syracuse University has publicly reprimanded a fraternity after alleged videos of “deeply offensive” hazing incidents were leaked on social media. The university identified the organization in question as Phi Kappa Psi and said they placed the fraternity under “immediate interim suspension.”

“I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct,” chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in a statement to students. “The University has issued an immediate interim suspension which halts all Phi Kappa Psi activities. This suspension will remain in effect while the University conducts a prompt and thorough investigation.”

The graphic clips of alleged hazing circulated on Instagram, X and YikYak, Syracuse’s student publication, The NewsHouse reported. Although the videos were first said to have been filmed at the University of Mississippi, a Syracuse spokesperson told Fox News that the incidents had actually occurred at the New York university.

In one clip, fraternity members are seen forcing themselves to vomit on two students lying on the ground. Another member is shown tied to a pole with duct tape covering his mouth.

Syverud described the conduct as “repugnant,” adding that hazing “a serious violation of University policies” and of state law. In New York, hazing is a Class A misdemeanor.

An investigation, the chancellor said, is underway and being let by the university’s Department of Public Safety and Community Standards who will “interview fraternity members, pledges and witnesses who come forward.” The Syracuse Police Department will “determine the severity and potential criminality” of the recorded events.

All individuals found to be involved, Syverud continued, will face “appropriate disciplinary action.”

Phi Kappa Psi’s national council will reportedly work closely with the university to investigate the incidents.

“These acts are deeply offensive and violate both fraternity policy and the fundamental dignity of individuals,” Ronald Ransom, the fraternity’s executive director told NewsHouse. “Hazing has no place in Phi Kappa Psi or in society, and we remain committed to eradicating it from our organization.”

The Syracuse chapter of Phi Kappa Psi, however, is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, allegations of sexual assault by members prompted students to protest the fraternity. And, until May 2024, the organization was under disciplinary and social probation due to past student code of conduct violations and a university investigation.