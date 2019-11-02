CHEAT SHEET
EXPLOSION
Car Bomb Kills 13 in Turkish-Held Town in Northern Syria
A car bomb exploded and killed 13 in a Turkish-held town in Northern Syria, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry. The AP reports that about 20 people were wounded in the blast in Tal Abyad, near the border of Syria and Turkey, which was captured last month by Turkey-backed opposition gunmen from Kurdish-led fighters. Turkey’s ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack and called on the international community to condemn the “cruel terror organization.” However, a spokesman for Mustafa Bali, the main Kurdish-led force in Syria, blamed Turkey for the blast. He said Turkey and the Syrian fighters it backs “are now creating chaos” in Tal Abyad to displace the Kurdish people who live in the town. Last month, the U.S. pulled troops out of Northern Syria, and Turkey invaded to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters.