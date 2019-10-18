CHEAT SHEET
Fighting Erupts in Kurdish-Held Syrian Town Hours After Trump Lauded ‘Ceasefire’
Fighting erupted Friday morning in a Kurdish-held Syrian town just hours after President Trump lauded a supposed ceasefire. The Associated Press reported that its journalists witnessed shelling, billowing smoke, and gunfire in the town of Ras al-Ayn. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported clashes in the area. Trump breathlessly praised a ceasefire agreement between the Turkey and the U.S. on Thursday as a “great day for civilization” and said “millions of lives will be saved.” The agreement requires Kurdish fighters to leave a large area of territory along the Turkish border and will allow Turkey to solidify its position there. Turkey invaded Kurdish-held Syria after Trump ordered U.S. troops to withdraw.