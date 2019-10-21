CHEAT SHEET
ALLIES NO MORE
Withdrawing U.S. Force Pelted With Rotten Food in Northern Syria: Report
A withdrawing U.S. military force was pelted with stones and rotten fruits and vegetables in northern Syria on Monday, according to ABC News correspondent Adam Harvey. A video posted by Harvey from the city of Qamishli appeared to show three men throwing objects at a U.S. military vehicle. The Kurdish-controlled city is on the Turkish border and has been hit by airstrikes since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his military operation following President Trump’s order that U.S. troops withdraw from the area. Ragıp Soylu, a correspondent for Middle East Eye, reported from the same scene that a protester shouted at U.S. troops: “Fuck America, what happened to you?” Trump ordered the bulk of the approximately 1,000 troops to withdraw from the area earlier this month, effectively abandoning America’s Kurdish allies who have fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops for several years.