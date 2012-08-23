Syrian Forces Shell Damascus

CHEAT SHEET
Fighting continued in Syria on Thursday, with tanks and helicopters reported in Damascus as the United Nations monitors were expected to depart the country. Activists said that Syrian forces had fired mortar rounds on a Damascus suburb that overlooks the Qasioun mountain, with early reports of government troops going house to house to search for rebels. Hundreds have been displaced due to the fighting in Damascus as heavy fighting on Wednesday claimed an estimated 47 lives. The U.N., meanwhile, organized a Security Council meeting on Syria for August 30—the day that the last of the monitor are set to leave the country.