Syria’s Cersei Lannister Is Back and Now She Wants Revenge

‘THE REAL DICTATOR’

Asma al-Assad was once hailed by Vogue magazine as Syria’s “Rose in the Desert.” But since the death of her mother-in-law, she’s emerged as a brutal power player in her own right.

Jeremy Hodge

GAZIANTEP, Turkey—Last February, at Sotheby’s Contemporary Art evening sale in London, David Hockney’s iconic 1966 painting The Splash was sold to an unidentified buyer for a record price of £23.1 million ($28.6 million). News quickly surfaced that the mystery buyer was billionaire entertainment magnate David Geffen, who decided to splurge shortly after selling his Beverly Hills mansion to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for $165 million. Geffen had owned the painting previously, but sold it in 1985 to another private buyer. 

Why are we telling you this in a story about Syria?

Amid the chaos and carnage there, news of the secretive Splash purchase was used to fuel a wholly separate tale of intrigue among the ranks of a very different, and very sinister international elite. In this version of events, picked up throughout the region’s press outlets and social media, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad bought the painting as a gift for his British-born wife, Asma, once dubbed “A Rose in the Desert” by Vogue magazine, but now emerging more like the Cersei Lannister of her devastated country.