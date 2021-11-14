SZA Halts Utah Show, References Astroworld Deaths After Fan Passes Out
‘WHERE THE F*CK IS THE MEDIC?’
SZA halted a Saturday performance in Salt Lake City after a person in the crowd fainted, according to TMZ. A TikTok video of the incident showed the singer calling for water for the fan. Though SZA didn’t explicitly reference the Astroworld Festival, the deadly Nov. 5 incident was clearly on her mind. “And it’s like, some might think, ‘Hey, people pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah, blah,’” she said in footage of the Utah show. “But people don’t die at concerts all the time. And that’s something that none of us should ever, like, will never forget that… Some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do shit forever. And that’s a good thing.”
Hours before Travis Scott’s ill-fated set, SZA had performed at Astroworld in Houston. The horrific crowd surge triggered by Scott’s performance, which killed nine and injured hundreds more, left SZA “in shock,” she wrote a day after the concert. In Utah, the R&B star tried to get the unconscious fan medical attention, asking, “Wait—where the fuck is the medic?” In a second video recorded of the pause in the concert, SZA said: “This person’s literally flat-out, like passed the fuck out—TM, like, flat on the ground, non-responsive. And it’s important that we just make sure they’re OK.” Over cheers, she added, “I love you guys so much.”