SZA showed off her gymnastics skills for gold-medalist Simone Biles in a new Olympics promotional ad released Monday. In the two-minute video, the duo met up at Biles’ Texas training facility, where SZA confessed that as a former gymnast, hanging out with Biles was her “wildest dream.” Biles challenged SZA to a handstand competition, which, after wobbling in the beginning, the Grammy winner won. Biles might have seen it as a friendly competition but SZA was so “scared to lose” she was willing to break her long nails. She also admitted she pivoted to music after realizing she’d never be a world famous champion in gymnastics, but still held it down with Biles in the ad, even posting the two doing back flips together into a foam pit in a video she posted to her instagram story. The NBC Sports promo has “part one” in the caption and ends with a “to be continued” card, suggesting that the two superstars might have more videos of their hang out session coming soon.