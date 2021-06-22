Save Up to 46% on T-Fal Kitchen Appliances and Cookware on Amazon Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2021

Change up your cooking with new small appliances and cookware.

Julie Tremaine

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

If you’ve been meaning to replace your old pots and pans, now is the time to do it, when cookware from T-Fal is up to 46% off. Nab 12-piece cookware sets or individual frying pans — or forego frying on the stovetop with a deep fryer for 30% off in this massive sale.

12-Piece Cookware Set

30% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Deep Fryer With Basket

28% Off

Shop at Amazon$

8-inch Nonstick Skillet

28% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Opti Grill Indoor Grill

30% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.