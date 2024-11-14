T-Pain shot back at critics on Wednesday hours after dropping his new collaboration—an acoustic duet with billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta CEO released a bizarre cover of the Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz classic crunk anthem, “Get Low,” to celebrate the anniversary of relationship with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and tapped the 2000s hip hop legend to sing alongside him for the track’s chorus.

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Instagram. “This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece.”

Both Zuckerberg and the “Buy You A Drank” singer shared photos of the duo in the studio, where the Facebook founder appeared to be strumming an acoustic guitar. Zuckerberg appears wearing his now-infamous black T-shirt and gold chain , seemingly completing his streetwear makeover . In his Instagram Story, Zuckerberg posted Chan’s reaction to the song, smiling awkwardly and obliging the billionaire when he asks her jokingly “Is that the most romantic thing I’ve ever done?”

The duo’s collaboration is available to listen to on Spotify , with the artist listed as “Z-Pain.”

But hours later, T-Pain posted his own cryptic Instagram Story dismissing his critics. “It is impossible for some people to have fun,” the “Bartender” singer said. “I’ve learned how to not worry about what y’all are talking about.”

In a second post, he admitted he was talking directly about his new song with Zuckerberg. “Y’all don’t like when people have fun. Y’all don’t like when people do wholesome things, y’all don’t like when people do stuff for their wives.”

T-Pain then lambasted his haters to “go outside and f---ing look at things” instead of fixating on his work with Zuckerberg.

In a third story, the singer preemptively responded to more complaints that people don’t have free time to do such outdoor activities. “What the f--- you doin’ on your phone right now lookin’ at T-Pain?” he joked. “How the f--- did you just see all three of these videos?”