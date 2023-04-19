Get Salon-Quality Hair at Home With Styling Tools That Deliver Better Heat for Better Hair — Save 20% Now
Heat damage can feel like the toll you have to pay for shiny, styled hair. It’s hard to argue when so often tools work by blasting unsafe levels of heat (or offer lower-temp settings that seem like jokes). T3’s amazing lineup of hair dryers, curling irons, and flat irons follows a philosophy of better heat, better hair. Each product can be fine-tuned — automatically or via your input — to the heat level matching your hair type and style goals, resulting in better results and less damage. Today, you can save a bonkers 20% sitewide — no code needed. But hurry, this deal ends on 4/30.
Do you have coarse hair and are looking for volume? Fine hair and looking for smoothness? After inputting your unique hair texture, the T3 Featherweight StyleMax shifts between five heat levels and three speeds to deliver a truly customized experience that gives you incredible hair without the damage. Plus, the Featherweight's smart microchip keeps temperature fluctuations in check, ensuring you’re not overdrying. T3 touts that your hair will retain up to 60% more of its natural moisture when using the Featherweight.
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer
Whether you want voluminous curls or beachy waves, the T3 Switch Kit Wave Trio has got your back (and your hair). This amazing curling iron comes with three interchangeable barrels – a 1" wand, 1.25" clip, and 1.5" clip — and has a jaw-dropping nine adjustable heat levels. Find the right level for you to limit heat damage and make effortless curls. If you're looking for even more customization, check out the Build Your Own Trio. You can create a custom trio with three barrels of your choice.
T3 Switch Kit Wave Trio
The T3 SinglePass StyleMax automatically matches you with one of nine heat settings — based on the hair texture you input — for smooth, shiny results with less damage. Plus, its handy Curl Mode quickly optimizes the temperature for the perfect bouncy curls and waves.
T3 SinglePass StyleMax
