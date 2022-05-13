Taco Bell and Calpak Cooked Up a Delicious Luggage Collection

Many of us never thought this day would come, but ready or not, world travel is picking up again, and it’s picking up fast. Not only are people gearing up for summer vacations, but after a two-year hiatus on world travel, people are ready to jump in airplanes and visit all the places their hearts have longed to see during this stressful pandemic. But even if we are all eager to get back to normal and hop on a plane to take our long-awaited vacations, can we say the same for our luggage?

Just the other day, I opened my closet to find that my favorite carry-on luggage that I used for years was no longer the sturdy, trusty bag it used to be. Not only was the suitcase scratched and beaten up, but the wheels looked like they might just fall right off. And if I’m being honest, the suitcase’s hard-shell, bright-red exterior just didn’t suit my style anymore. That’s what two years of sitting at the top of a dusty closet will do to a once-loved accessory. With that, I decided I needed to shop for something more sleek and eye-catching, especially considering all the adventurous, fun trips I have planned in the months to come.

If you’re like me and want something bold, bright, and fun, there’s no better—or hotter— luggage collection out there right now than the Taco Bell x Calpak collection. Yes, you read that right: Taco Bell has entered the luggage space, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled! When I first heard Taco Bell was doing a luggage collection with Calpak, I was certainly a bit skeptical. Since when did fast-food Mexican fare and upscale luggage mix? But I’m here to tell you this collection has all the right ingredients. More than just a trendy, of-the-moment release, the Taco Bell x Calpak luggage collection delivers on design, versatility, and style.

Taco Bell x Calpak Collection The Taco Bell x Calpak collection has four pieces, including a carry-on, a duffel bag, a crossbody, and packing cubes, and they’re all named for Taco Bell’s famous sauces: Fire, Hot, Diablo, and Mild. Shop at Calpak $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Taco Bell x Calpak FIRE Carry-On My personal favorite from the collection is the electric red Fire! Carry-On Luggage. Not only is the brightly colored bag a perfect investment piece for summer travel, but it is also a great showpiece bag you’ll receive a ton of compliments on as you roll through international airports and luxury hotels. Buy at Calpak $ 235 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Taco Bell x Calpak Hot Duffel Bag In addition to the carry-on bag, the collection also has a sincerely dope, $110 Hot Sauce Packet Duffel Bag. This bright orange, weekender-style bag is ideal for light travel, and is the perfect companion to the Fire! Carry-on bag. I especially love the duffel’s large bottom compartment, which packs in a surprising amount of room. Buy at Calpak $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Taco Bell x Calpak Diablo Hot Sauce Crossbody Bag Rounding out the rest of the Taco Bell + Calpak collection is a black Diablo Sauce Packet Crossbody Bag (it’s already sold out on Calpak’s site!). For anyone who calls themselves a true Taco Bell fan, the crossbody is a must-have accessory to carry all your travel essentials, and the five-piece Mild Packing Cubes bring structure and organization to that all-too-familiar packing chaos. Buy at Taco Bell $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you’re a diehard Taco Bell fan or simply want to upgrade your years-old luggage collection to suit all the post-COVID travel you have planned, no baggage is more exciting to carry and timely to peruse than the Taco Bell x Calpak collection. Happy travels!

