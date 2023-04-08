Washington Woman Found in Contempt of Court After Evading TB Treatment, Isolation
HEALTH ALERT
A woman in Tacoma, Washington was found in contempt of the court Friday after refusing to isolate or seek treatment for tuberculosis, which can spread through the air and prove fatal if not properly treated. She was not in court Friday, according to CNN, and she will be held in Pierce County Jail for up to 45 days for testing and treatment. Local officials have been asking the woman to take action for over a year, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. A judge issued a civil arrest warrant in March, and officers with the Pierce County Corrections Bureau have since surveilled her house. The woman was actively evading execution of the warrant, Pierce County Corrections Bureau Chief Patricia Jackson claimed earlier this week.