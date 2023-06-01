Tacoma Woman With TB Jailed for Refusing Treatment and Isolation

Read it at The News Tribune
A Washington state woman who has refused tuberculosis treatment and flouted isolation restrictions was arrested and tossed in jail on Thursday. The Tacoma resident was held in contempt last month for blowing off health orders. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced that she is being held in a negative-pressure room at the lockup to stop her from spreading TB through the air, The News-Tribune reports. “We are hopeful she will choose to get the life-saving treatment she needs to treat her tuberculosis,” the Health Department said in a statement.