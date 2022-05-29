One Dead, Seven Wounded in Shooting at an Oklahoma Memorial Day Festival
‘SENSELESS’
A shooting at a Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma left one person dead and seven wounded, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Roughly 1,500 people gathered at the Old Town Square when, according to witnesses, an argument broke out shortly after midnight followed by gunfire. Two juveniles are reportedly among the wounded, though authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the victims. The OSBI further said that no suspects are in custody. The mayor of neighboring town Muskogee posted about the shooting on Facebook, writing: “We are praying for the people of Taft and all of the families involved in this weekend’s senseless shooting, especially for the families of the bereaved and the many children left traumatized from this tragic episode.”