Third Suspect Arrested in Triple Homicide of Florida Teens
‘NO HONOR AMONG THIEVES’
A 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to a tiny Florida town’s grisly triple homicide last month was “captured” by police on Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The teenager, Tahj Brewton, had remained at large after the arrests of 17-year-old Robert Robinson and 12-year-old Christopher Atkins were announced on Friday. Both Robinson and Atkins have been charged with first-degree murder; Brewton was “arrested on outstanding warrants” for armed carjacking and aggravated assault, among other charges, police said. The sheriff’s office previously said they believe the suspects and the three teenage victims knew one another, and that they’d all allegedly been affiliated with “wannabe” criminal gang. Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles, both 16, were identified as two of the victims by their families. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, wasn’t publicly identified at his family’s request. “There’s no honor among thieves,” Sheriff Billy Woods said at a Friday press conference. “At some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”