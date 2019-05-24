Taiwan Celebrates Asia's First Legal Same-Sex Marriages

Scenes of love and celebration have broken out across Taiwan after over 300 couples made history by tying the knot in the first legal same-sex marriages ever to happen in Asia. Taiwan’s parliament passed a bill last week that legalized same-sex marriage—the first legislature in Asia to do so. Reuters reports that at least 360 same-sex couples married Friday. Rainbow flags were draped over registration offices where the couples queued up en masse to be part of the social revolution. “I feel very lucky that I can say this out loud to everyone: I am gay and I am getting married,” said Shane Lin, 31, who was one of the first to make it official at a Taipei office. “I am extremely proud of my country Taiwan,” he added in tears. Chi Chia-wei, a leading gay rights activist, said: “I hope Taiwan’s democracy and human rights could have a ripple effect on other countries in Asia.”