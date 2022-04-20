Taiwan TV Station Apologizes After Announcing Chinese Invasion
OOPS!
A Taiwan TV station apologized Wednesday after accidentally announcing a Chinese invasion of the island nation on its news ticker. According to Reuters, Chinese Television System ran a series of alerts announcing Chinese missile attacks on Taiwanese ships, a train station in Taipei being set on fire by “Chinese agents,” and President Tsai Ing-wen announcing a state of emergency. It turned out the alerts had been prepared for a fire-service drill and were put up on screens because of a technical error. “Citizens, please don’t be overly panicked. We hereby clarify the information and apologize,” a news anchor announced on the main evening news program. The false alerts came at a period of heightened tension with China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province rather than an independent nation.